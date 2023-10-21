North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Foster County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Foster County, North Dakota this week, we've got what you need.
Foster County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Oakes High School at Carrington High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Carrington, ND
- Conference: B Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
