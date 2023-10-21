North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickey County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Dickey County, North Dakota this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Dickey County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Oakes High School at Carrington High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Carrington, ND
- Conference: B Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
