After the third round at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship , Minjee Lee is currently atop the leaderboard (+1800 to win).

BMW Ladies Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par/Distance: Par 72/6,680 yards

BMW Ladies Championship Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 7:44 PM ET

7:44 PM ET Current Rank: 23rd (-5)

23rd (-5) Odds to Win: +1200

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 4 0 16th Round 2 71 -1 4 3 16th Round 3 72 E 5 5 47th

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 8:50 PM ET

8:50 PM ET Current Rank: 7th (-9)

7th (-9) Odds to Win: +1200

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 0 38th Round 2 71 -1 3 2 16th Round 3 66 -6 6 0 1st

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Current Rank: 37th (-3)

37th (-3) Odds to Win: +1200

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 74 +2 1 3 74th Round 2 69 -3 6 3 4th Round 3 70 -2 4 2 23rd

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 7:55 PM ET

7:55 PM ET Current Rank: 17th (-6)

17th (-6) Odds to Win: +1400

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 2 38th Round 2 68 -4 5 1 1st Round 3 72 E 2 2 47th

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 7:11 PM ET

7:11 PM ET Current Rank: 37th (-3)

37th (-3) Odds to Win: +1600

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 3 1 38th Round 2 72 E 4 2 31st Round 3 71 -1 4 3 30th

BMW Ladies Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Minjee Lee 1st (-12) +1800 Ruoning Yin 29th (-4) +1800 Lilia Vu 65th (+3) +2000 Hae-Ran Ryu 37th (-3) +2200 Nasa Hataoka 47th (-2) +2500 Yuka Saso 17th (-6) +2500 Ariya Jutanugarn 11th (-7) +2500 Celine Boutier 5th (-10) +2800 Georgia Hall 58th (+1) +2800 Carlota Ciganda 37th (-3) +3000

