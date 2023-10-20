A semifinal is next up for Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Erste Bank Open, and he will meet Daniil Medvedev. At +700, Tsitsipas has the fourth-best odds to win this tournament at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Erste Bank Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tsitsipas at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tsitsipas' Next Match

On Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 AM ET, Tsitsipas will face Medvedev in the semifinals, after getting past Borna Gojo 7-6, 7-5 in the previous round.

Tsitsipas is listed at +225 to win his next contest versus Medvedev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Tsitsipas? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Tsitsipas Stats

In the quarterfinals, Tsitsipas was victorious 7-6, 7-5 against Gojo on Friday.

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has gone 42-20 and has won one title.

Tsitsipas has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a match record of 21-11 on that surface.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Tsitsipas has played 62 matches and 26.9 games per match.

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, Tsitsipas has played 26.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Tsitsipas has been victorious in 22.2% of his return games and 86.4% of his service games.

Tsitsipas has claimed 87.2% of his service games on hard courts and 21.2% of his return games over the past year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.