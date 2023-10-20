North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rolette County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Rolette County, North Dakota this week, we've got you covered.
Rolette County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Wahpeton High School at Turtle Mountain Community High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: St. John, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wahpeton High School at Turtle Mountain Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Belcourt, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Wyndmere High School at North Prairie Cougars - Rolla High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Rolla, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
