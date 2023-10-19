The Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI to see the Wild meet the Kings.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Wild ranked 23rd in the league last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild scored last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 15th in the NHL.

The Wild had the league's 15th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.43%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 42 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 38 61 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the league's 10th-best offense.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.

The Kings scored on 25.28% of their power plays, No. 4 in the league.

Kings Key Players