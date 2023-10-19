The Minnesota Wild, including Ryan Hartman, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Hartman in that upcoming Wild-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Hartman vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hartman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 59 games last season, Hartman averaged 15:30 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +7.

He had a goal in 12 of 59 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

Hartman had an assist in a game 21 times last season in 59 games played, including multiple assists once.

He has an implied probability of 52.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Hartman has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

