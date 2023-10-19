Game 3 of the NLCS takes place on Thursday when the Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will look to take a 3-0 lead while the Diamondbacks hope to get back on track with a win at Chase Field, starting at 5:07 PM ET on TBS. Ranger Suarez is starting for the Phillies and Brandon Pfaadt is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies are eighth in MLB play with 220 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Philadelphia's .438 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Philadelphia has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies are ninth in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Philadelphia has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Philadelphia's 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies are sending Suarez (4-6) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Suarez is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this season heading into this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 22 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Pfaadt (3-9) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday, Oct. 12 in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 18 starts this season, Pfaadt has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/9/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves W 10-2 Home Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Ranger Suárez Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home - -

