Division rivals Minnesota (1-4) and Chicago (1-4) will meet in a matchup of NFC North teams on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

If you're going to make some in-game wagers on the Vikings' upcoming game versus the Bears, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Vikings vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have been leading after the first quarter in one game and have been losing after the first quarter in four games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing four points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have led two times and have been behind three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In five games this year, the Vikings have been outscored in the second quarter one time and won four times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Bears have won the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Vikings have lost that quarter in three games and have tied two games.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 9.8 points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

Out of five games this year, the Bears have lost the third quarter four times and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games and have been knotted up in two games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging seven points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.4 points on average in that quarter.

Out of five games this season, the Bears have lost the fourth quarter one time and won four times.

Vikings vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings have been winning after the first half in one game, have trailed after the first half in two games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

The Bears have been leading after the first half in two games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in three games.

2nd Half

In five games this year, the Vikings have been outscored in the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and tied three times (1-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 11.2 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 13.2 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Bears have won the second half in two games, lost the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

