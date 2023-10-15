Will Kene Nwangwu Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kene Nwangwu was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Minnesota Vikings' Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Nwangwu's stats below.
The season stats for Nwangwu a year ago included nine carries for 14 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look reveals he averaged 1.6 yards per carry, and in the passing game he had two receptions (two targets) for 21 yards.
Keep an eye on Nwangwu's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kene Nwangwu Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Vikings have no other RB on the injury report.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Vikings vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Nwangwu 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|14
|0
|1.6
|2
|2
|21
|0
Nwangwu Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|5
|13
|0
|1
|16
|0
Rep Kene Nwangwu and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.