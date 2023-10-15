With the Minnesota Vikings playing the Chicago Bears in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Johnny Mundt a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mundt will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Johnny Mundt score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a TD)

On 21 targets, Mundt totaled 140 yards via 19 receptions with one TD last season (10.8 yards per game).

In one of 13 games last year, Mundt had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Johnny Mundt Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 3 3 17 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Lions 2 2 23 0 Week 4 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 6 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 1 0 Week 8 Cardinals 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Commanders 1 1 1 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 13 Jets 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 16 Giants 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 1 1 12 0

Rep Johnny Mundt with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.