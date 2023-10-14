How to Watch the Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Auston Matthews scored a hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent game, and next up is a meeting with the Minnesota Wild, on Saturday in Toronto.
The Maple Leafs game against the Wild can be watched on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI, so tune in to catch the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Wild vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Wild's total of 219 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was sixth in the NHL.
- The Wild had 239 goals last season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- The Wild had 54 power-play goals (15th in NHL) on 252 chances.
- The Wild scored on 21.43% of their power plays, No. 15 in the league.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|42
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|38
|61
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs recorded last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 246 power-play chances).
- The Maple Leafs had the league's second-best power-play conversion rate (26.02%).
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.4%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.3%
|Max Domi
|80
|20
|36
|56
|51
|65
|53.7%
