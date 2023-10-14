Looking to see how the one game with Patriot League teams played out in Week 7 of the college football schedule?. Read on for key players and results from that game.

Fordham vs. Stony Brook

Week 7 Patriot League Results

Fordham 26 Stony Brook 7

  • Pregame Favorite: Fordham (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 56.5

Fordham Leaders

  • Passing: CJ Montes (20-for-33, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Julius Loughride (24 ATT, 154 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Garrett Cody (11 TAR, 5 REC, 55 YDS)

Stony Brook Leaders

  • Passing: Casey Case (21-for-34, 243 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Roland Dempster (12 ATT, 36 YDS)
  • Receiving: Anthony Johnson (9 TAR, 6 REC, 87 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Stony BrookFordham
270Total Yards386
243Passing Yards171
27Rushing Yards215
3Turnovers0

Next Week's Patriot League Games

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Bucknell Bison

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Fitton Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Colgate Raiders at Georgetown Hoyas

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Cooper Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

