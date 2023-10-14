With the college football season entering Week 7, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the MWC. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Fresno State Bulldogs at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 MW Network San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 MW Network Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams 9:45 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 11:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

