Week 7 of the college football schedule included five games featuring Big Ten teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Indiana vs. Michigan | Ohio State vs. Purdue

Week 7 Big Ten Results

Michigan 52 Indiana 7

Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)

Michigan (-32.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Michigan Leaders

Passing: J.J. McCarthy (14-for-17, 222 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

J.J. McCarthy (14-for-17, 222 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Benjamin Hall (9 ATT, 58 YDS)

Benjamin Hall (9 ATT, 58 YDS) Receiving: Colston Loveland (4 TAR, 3 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD)

Indiana Leaders

Passing: Tayven Jackson (7-for-13, 52 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Tayven Jackson (7-for-13, 52 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Trent Howland (5 ATT, 35 YDS)

Trent Howland (5 ATT, 35 YDS) Receiving: Jaylin Lucas (6 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Michigan Indiana 407 Total Yards 232 244 Passing Yards 140 163 Rushing Yards 92 0 Turnovers 4

Ohio State 41 Purdue 7

Pregame Favorite: Ohio State (-17)

Ohio State (-17) Pregame Total: 52.5

Ohio State Leaders

Passing: Kyle McCord (16-for-28, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kyle McCord (16-for-28, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dallan Hayden (11 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Dallan Hayden (11 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr. (13 TAR, 6 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)

Purdue Leaders

Passing: Hudson Card (13-for-32, 126 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Hudson Card (13-for-32, 126 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Devin Mockobee (18 ATT, 110 YDS)

Devin Mockobee (18 ATT, 110 YDS) Receiving: Mershawn Rice (6 TAR, 3 REC, 50 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Purdue Ohio State 257 Total Yards 486 134 Passing Yards 334 123 Rushing Yards 152 0 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Big Ten Games

No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Favorite: Ohio State (-10.5)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: -

No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Favorite: Ohio State (-10.5)

Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: -

Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel:

Favorite: -

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.