Incarnate Word, Nicholls State, Week 7 Southland Football Power Rankings
Week 7 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how every Southland team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
- Last Game: W 33-26 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
- Last Game: W 38-7 vs Houston Christian
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Northwestern State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Lamar
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
- Last Game: W 27-13 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
- Last Game: L 33-26 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Lamar
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
- Last Game: W 41-10 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th
- Last Game: L 38-7 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th
- Last Game: L 27-13 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Nicholls State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. McNeese
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
- Last Game: L 41-10 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
