AAC opponents will clash when the South Florida Bulls (3-3) meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Florida 28, Florida Atlantic 25

South Florida 28, Florida Atlantic 25 South Florida has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Bulls have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Florida Atlantic has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Owls have been at least a +115 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Bulls have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Florida (-2.5)



South Florida (-2.5) South Florida is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) South Florida and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 60.5 points four times this season.

This season, Florida Atlantic has played only one game with a combined score over 60.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 60.5 is 8.9 points more than the combined points per game averages for South Florida (31 points per game) and Florida Atlantic (20.6 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.5 59.5 64.5 Implied Total AVG 37 39 35.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 58.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 32.8 31 34.5 ATS Record 1-2-1 0-1-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.