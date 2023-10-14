The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-2) meet a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the North Dakota State Bison (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Alerus Center.

On offense, North Dakota ranks 33rd in the FCS with 395.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 71st in total defense (362 yards allowed per contest). North Dakota State's offense has been dominant, piling up 466.4 total yards per contest (eighth-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 39th by allowing 322.4 total yards per game.

North Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

How to Watch Week 7 Games

North Dakota vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

North Dakota North Dakota State 395.6 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.4 (21st) 362 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.4 (30th) 154.2 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.6 (4th) 241.4 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.8 (59th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has recorded 987 yards (197.4 ypg) on 96-of-132 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has racked up 316 yards on 44 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Luke Skokna has carried the ball 23 times for 114 yards (22.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Bo Belquist's leads his squad with 342 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 30 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Red Wilson has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 40.2 yards per game.

Jack Wright has compiled nine grabs for 127 yards, an average of 25.4 yards per game.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 936 yards (187.2 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 77.8% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 261 yards (52.2 ypg) on 48 carries with six touchdowns.

Cole Payton has rushed 32 times for 283 yards, with six touchdowns.

Zach Mathis' 361 receiving yards (72.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 21 catches on 26 targets with two touchdowns.

Eli Green has caught 11 passes and compiled 188 receiving yards (37.6 per game).

Joe Stoffel's 17 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

