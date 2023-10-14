Our computer model predicts the North Dakota State Bison will beat the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Alerus Center, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

North Dakota State vs. North Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-7.7) 57.1 North Dakota State 32, North Dakota 25

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have covered the spread twice in two opportunities this year.

The Bison have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Fightin' Hawks games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Bison vs. Fightin' Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 36.0 24.6 47.0 13.0 19.5 42.0 North Dakota State 37.0 16.4 37.3 20.7 38.0 10.0

