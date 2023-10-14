North Dakota vs. North Dakota State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the North Dakota State Bison and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bison. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
North Dakota vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-7.7)
|57.1
|North Dakota State 32, North Dakota 25
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
North Dakota Betting Info (2022)
- The Fightin' Hawks went 6-5-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, seven of Fightin' Hawks games went over the point total.
North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bison are 2-0-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bison have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Fightin' Hawks vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Dakota
|36
|24.6
|47
|13
|19.5
|42
|North Dakota State
|37
|16.4
|37.3
|20.7
|38
|10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.