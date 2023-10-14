Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Dakota
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In a Week 7 schedule that features a lot of compelling contests, fans from North Dakota should tune in to see the North Dakota State Bison versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week
North Dakota State Bison at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.