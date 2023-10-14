Based on our computer model, the Michigan Wolverines will take down the Indiana Hoosiers when the two teams match up at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Michigan vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-33.5) Under (45.5) Michigan 40, Indiana 4

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have won twice against the spread this year.

Michigan has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 33.5-point favorites (0-3).

Michigan has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 45.5, 4.5 points fewer than the average total in Michigan games thus far this season.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The Hoosiers are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Hoosiers have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Indiana this season is 5.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Wolverines vs. Hoosiers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 37.3 6.7 31.8 5.8 48.5 8.5 Indiana 20.8 24.4 24.3 19 17 44

