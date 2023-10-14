The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Fighting Illini are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Maryland vs. Illinois matchup.

Maryland vs. Illinois Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Park, Maryland
  • Venue: SECU Stadium

Maryland vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Maryland (-14) 50.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Maryland (-13.5) 50.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Maryland vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Maryland has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Terrapins have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Illinois has not won against the spread this year in six chances.
  • The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Maryland & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Maryland
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600
Illinois
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

