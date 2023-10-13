North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williams County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Williams County, North Dakota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williams County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Tioga, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williston High School at Minot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Minot, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medicine Lake High School at Westby-Grenora Thunder High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Grenora, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
