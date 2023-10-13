North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ward County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Ward County, North Dakota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Ward County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Surrey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Surrey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Tioga, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williston High School at Minot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Minot, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Des Lacs-Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Des Lacs, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Nedrose High School at Bishop Ryan Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Minot, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
