North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Traill County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Traill County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Traill County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Lisbon High School at May-Port CG High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mayville, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
