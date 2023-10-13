North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Renville County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Renville County, North Dakota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Renville County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School at Westhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Westhope, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.