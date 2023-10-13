North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Ramsey County, North Dakota this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ramsey County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Watford City High School at Devils Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Devils Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.