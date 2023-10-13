North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pembina County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Pembina County, North Dakota, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Pembina County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Thompson High School at Cavalier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cavalier, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
