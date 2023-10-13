Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet Marcos Giron next in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships quarterfinals. Auger-Aliassime's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum are +700, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Auger-Aliassime's Next Match

Auger-Aliassime will meet Giron in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 19 at 11:00 PM ET, after defeating Sebastian Ofner in the previous round 6-4, 6-1.

Auger-Aliassime Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 47-ranked Ofner, 6-4, 6-1.

In 22 tournaments over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has gone 28-19 and has won a pair of titles.

On hard courts over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has gone 27-14 and has won a pair of titles.

Auger-Aliassime, over the past year, has played 47 matches across all court types, and 25.3 games per match.

Auger-Aliassime, in 41 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 25.0 games per match and won 53.5% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has won 84.5% of his service games, and he has won 20.2% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has been victorious in 20.6% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.