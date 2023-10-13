North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emmons County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Emmons County, North Dakota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Emmons County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Linton High School at Kidder County High School - Steele
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Steele, ND
- Conference: B Region 3 District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
