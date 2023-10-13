As action in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Alex de Minaur versus Aslan Karatsev. de Minaur's odds are the best in the field at +275 to win this event at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

de Minaur at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

de Minaur's Next Match

de Minaur will play Karatsev in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 5:00 AM ET, after getting past Diego Schwartzman in the last round 6-0, 7-5.

de Minaur is currently listed at -250 to win his next match against Karatsev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

de Minaur Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, de Minaur defeated No. 113-ranked Schwartzman, 6-0, 7-5.

de Minaur has won one of his 25 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 43-23.

de Minaur is 32-15 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Through 66 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), de Minaur has played 23.8 games per match. He won 54.5% of them.

On hard courts, de Minaur has played 47 matches over the past year, and 24.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, de Minaur has been victorious in 29.9% of his return games and 79.4% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, de Minaur has won 79.0% of his games on serve and 31.5% on return.

