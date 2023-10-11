Willi Castro vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the ALDS.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 69 of 117 games this year (59%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (19.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|61
|.260
|AVG
|.255
|.351
|OBP
|.330
|.480
|SLG
|.361
|19
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/17
|K/BB
|58/17
|15
|SB
|16
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Urquidy (3-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
