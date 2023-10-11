The Minnesota Twins will host the Houston Astros in the fourth game of the ALDS on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, live on FS1 from Target Field. The Twins hope to force a Game 5 as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 2-1. Joe Ryan will take the mound first for the Twins, while the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: FS1

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Minnesota's past three games has been 7.8, a run during which the Twins and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 69-45 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 59-41 (59%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Twins a 55.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 85 times this season for an 85-75-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-34 40-41 37-36 53-40 68-59 22-17

