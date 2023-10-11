On Wednesday, Matt Wallner (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 2:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in ALDS Game 4 with the Astros ahead 2-1.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 44.7% of his 76 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.7% of those games.

In 17.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (26.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (17.1%).

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .265 AVG .229 .394 OBP .339 .581 SLG .417 18 XBH 8 9 HR 5 26 RBI 15 47/15 K/BB 33/13 2 SB 0

