Jorge Polanco vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros on top 2-1.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 60 of 85 games this season (70.6%) Polanco has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Polanco has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (17.6%).
- He has scored in 34 of 85 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.271
|AVG
|.238
|.347
|OBP
|.323
|.529
|SLG
|.374
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|44/18
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
