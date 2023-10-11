Alex Kirilloff vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff (.391 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros are holding a 2-1 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while batting .270.
- Kirilloff has had a hit in 54 of 92 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.7%).
- In 10.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has had an RBI in 26 games this year (28.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season (28 of 92), with two or more runs four times (4.3%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.306
|.318
|OBP
|.377
|.416
|SLG
|.472
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|37/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Urquidy (3-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
