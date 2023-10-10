On Tuesday, Willi Castro (.471 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in ALDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.

In 58.6% of his 116 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (6.9%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in 27 games this year (23.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Other Twins Players vs the Astros

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 61 .260 AVG .255 .351 OBP .330 .480 SLG .361 19 XBH 13 5 HR 4 18 RBI 16 41/17 K/BB 58/17 15 SB 16

Astros Pitching Rankings