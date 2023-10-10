Twins vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (87-75) versus the Houston Astros (90-72) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on October 10.
The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).
Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 113 times this season and won 69, or 61.1%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 47-34 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Brent Suter
|October 3
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman
|October 4
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Sonny Gray vs José Berríos
|October 7
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander
|October 8
|@ Astros
|W 6-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez
|October 10
|Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier
|October 11
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
