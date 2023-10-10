The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in ALDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.3% of them.

He has homered in 13 games this season (13.8%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (26 of 94), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .281 AVG .272 .364 OBP .373 .533 SLG .450 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 19 RBI 24 47/13 K/BB 46/20 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings