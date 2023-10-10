Michael A. Taylor vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor (.281 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .220.
- Taylor has had a hit in 64 of 123 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (12.2%).
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 123), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (31.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.237
|AVG
|.200
|.286
|OBP
|.269
|.474
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|22
|71/12
|K/BB
|59/14
|7
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.