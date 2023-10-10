Max Kepler vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks.
- Kepler enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (80 of 131), with at least two hits 33 times (25.2%).
- Looking at the 131 games he has played this year, he's homered in 24 of them (18.3%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has driven home a run in 46 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 57 times this year (43.5%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|68
|.291
|AVG
|.233
|.357
|OBP
|.310
|.539
|SLG
|.435
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|50/21
|K/BB
|56/24
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.