Alex Kirilloff vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Kirilloff -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all knotted up at 1-1.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff?
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .270.
- In 54 of 91 games this year (59.3%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (11.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 30.8% of his games this season (28 of 91), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.306
|.318
|OBP
|.377
|.416
|SLG
|.472
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|37/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
