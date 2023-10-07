Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 6
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Week 6 college football schedule includes five games involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, October 6
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|Peacock
|Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
