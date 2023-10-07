Ryan Jeffers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ryan Jeffers (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will take the field for ALDS Game 1.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 55 of 92 games this year (59.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.7%).
- He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (28.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (13%).
- In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.272
|.364
|OBP
|.373
|.533
|SLG
|.450
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|47/13
|K/BB
|46/20
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Verlander (13-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 40-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.