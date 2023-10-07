The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks are expected to win their matchup against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

North Dakota vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-37.1) 62.2 North Dakota 50, Western Illinois 13

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

The Fightin' Hawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks compiled a 4-6-1 record against the spread last year.

Last year, five Leathernecks games hit the over.

Fightin' Hawks vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 32.8 28.3 46.0 14.5 19.5 42.0 Western Illinois 24.0 43.0 29.0 38.5 19.0 47.5

