In the contest between the Missouri State Bears and North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bears to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

North Dakota State vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-0.9) 59.9 Missouri State 30, North Dakota State 29

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.

In Bison one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have posted one win against the spread this year.

Two Bears games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

Bison vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri State 31.8 33.3 59.0 14.0 22.7 39.7 North Dakota State 36.8 18.0 37.3 20.7 -- --

