The Little Brown Jug is the prize when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) clash on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Wolverines are big favorites, by 19.5 points. The over/under is 46 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-19.5) 46 -1600 +850 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-19.5) 46.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Minnesota has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

