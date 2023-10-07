Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Michigan Wolverines and Minnesota Golden Gophers match up at 7:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wolverines. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (46) Michigan 31, Minnesota 12

Week 6 Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Two of the Golden Gophers' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Minnesota games this season have averaged an over/under of 46.5 points, 0.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 93.3% chance to win.

The Wolverines have posted one win against the spread this year.

Michigan is winless against the spread when it has played as 18.5-point or greater favorites (0-3).

One of the Wolverines' four games this season has hit the over.

Michigan games have had an average of 51 points this season, five points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden Gophers vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 34.4 6 31.8 5.8 45 7 Minnesota 24 21.6 24.3 13.3 23.5 34

