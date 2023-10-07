The No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2), with college football's sixth-ranked pass offense, take on the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0) and their 14th-ranked air attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The LSU Tigers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Missouri matchup.

LSU vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

LSU vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 6 Odds

LSU vs. Missouri Betting Trends

LSU has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Missouri has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

LSU & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 Missouri To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

